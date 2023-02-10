 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam, De’Aaron Fox set to be All-Star replacements for 2023 game

The trio will replace Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz
Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on February 08, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The NBA is expected to name Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox as the three All-Star Game replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. It’ll be interesting to see how the lineups are adjusted, since all three players who are injured were set to start in the showcase.

Edwards and Siakam were considered the top snubs for the game, while Fox has been having a tremendous season with the Kings. There’s potentially going to be another replacement option for the NBA depending on what happens with Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. He suffered a facial fracture Wednesday and is expected to be out through the All-Star break, which would knock him out of the showcase.

This year, the All-Star draft will take place live right before the contest for the first time ever. It’ll be fun to see the reactions of players, especially those who are going to be All-Stars for the first time.

