Ranking NBA Title Contenders After the Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone!

Some teams made massive moves, and others upgraded around the edges. In this article, I will be ranking the top title contenders as of now, while also highlighting their DraftKings Sportsbook odds movement pre/post-trade deadline.

No. 5: Philadelphia 76ers

Odds to win the NBA Finals pre-trade deadline: +900

Odds to win the NBA Finals post-trade deadline: +950

All hopes of Philly finally breaking through and winning it all lie with this man. Joel Embiid has re-inserted himself into the MVP race after a ridiculous recent stretch of play. The star big man is averaging a career-high 33.3 points per game, along with 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

The 76ers have jumped to the No. 3 seed in the East at the time of this article’s publication. While they didn’t make a huge move at the deadline, the team did acquire Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte and earned one of our highest trade grades of the day.

PHILLY LANDS JALEN MCDANIELS



76ers get: McDaniels (A)



Trail Blazers get: Thybulle (C+)



Hornets get: Multiple second-round picks & Mykhailiuk (C)



Weird move by the Hornets, as McDaniels fit their timeline. HUGE upgrade for Philly, and the Blazers take a flyer on Thybulle. — DK Nation (@dklive) February 9, 2023

McDaniels is a sizable upgrade over Montrezl Harrell, and should step into a significant role immediately due to his versatility.

The 76ers certainly deserve a spot in the top 5, but I can’t justify putting them over any of the other contenders due to their consistent postseason failure.

Maybe this year, things will change.

No. 4: Denver Nuggets

Odds to win the NBA Finals pre-trade deadline: +700

Odds to win the NBA Finals post-trade deadline: +800

The Nuggets’ odds to win the championship dropped after the trade deadline, but that has more to do with moves other Western Conference teams made.

I’m split on Denver’s deadline transactions. The rift between Bones Hyland and Michael Malone was apparent, but giving him up for only two second-round picks when players like Jae Crowder went for FIVE feels like a missed opportunity on Denver’s part.

BONES ➡️ CLIPPERS



Clippers get: Bones Hyland (A-)



Nuggets get: 2024 & 2025 second-round picks (C+)



With LAC moving on from John Wall, the need for another PG was apparent. Hyland will fill that role on a cheap contract with upside. Surprised Denver couldn't get a 1st for him. — DK Nation (@dklive) February 9, 2023

As you can see, I didn’t like that move for the Nuggets. However, I was a fan of the other trade they made to bring in Thomas Bryant.

BRYANT ➡️ DENVER



Nuggets get: Thomas Bryant (A-)



Lakers get: Davon Reed & 3 second-round picks (B)



After acquiring Jarred Vanderbilt, L.A. didn’t really need Bryant. The 25-year-old is having a great year and will slide in immediately as the backup C behind Jokic in Denver. — DK Nation (@dklive) February 9, 2023

Bryant is a clear upgrade over Zeke Nnaji as a backup center, and his offensive abilities should bolster Malone’s bench. It’s also fair to assume Denver will make a push for one of the many viable point guards on the buyout market over the coming weeks.

The Nuggets currently boast the best record in the West for a reason, and they should be respected as a legitimate threat to win it all.

No. 3: Milwaukee Bucks

Odds to win the NBA Finals pre-trade deadline: +650

Odds to win the NBA Finals post-trade deadline: +600

The Bucks’ odds to win the title improved after the deadline, but similar to the Nuggets, that movement was more about trades other teams made than Milwaukee’s own additions.

The Bucks did make one solid acquisition, bringing in Jae Crowder. We always knew this was the likely landing spot for Crowder, although I believe it was an overpay to get him.

CROWDER ➡️ MILWAUKEE



Bucks get: Jae Crowder (B-)



Nets get: 5 second-round picks (B+)



FIVE 2nd rounders is quite the package for someone who hasn’t played basketball this year. That being said, Crowder is the perfect fit as a 3&D guy in Milwaukee’s system. — DK Nation (@dklive) February 9, 2023

With Kevin Durant out of the East and the Nets no longer a threat, Milwaukee has one fewer competitor to reach the NBA Finals. However, Boston, Philadelphia, and even Cleveland could give them trouble in the playoffs.

That being said, Giannis and the Bucks have championship experience and have picked up their play significant as of late, earning them a top-three spot on this list.

No. 2: Phoenix Suns

Odds to win the NBA Finals pre-trade deadline: +1800

Odds to win the NBA Finals post-trade deadline: +425

Phoenix is all-in, as shown by the drastic DraftKings Sportsbook odds movement after acquiring Kevin Durant. The Suns may have mortgaged their future by giving up Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four unprotected first-round picks, but that’s a problem for the future.

KD ➡️ THE VALLEY



Phoenix gets: Kevin Durant (A-)



Brooklyn gets: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder & 4 first-round picks (B)



The Nets bring in 2 exciting wings and recoup some of the draft compensation they gave up for James Harden. The Suns become true title contenders. — DK Nation (@dklive) February 9, 2023

As of now, the Suns are certainly one of the top title contenders, and there’s a legitimate case for them to be the favorite. A trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul is formidable, likely giving Phoenix the most talented roster in the West.

That being said, all three of those stars are injury prone, and the Suns were not playing good basketball prior to this trade. It will be interesting to see if Durant can right the ship immediately, or if he’ll take some time to get up to speed in a new system.

No. 1: Boston Celtics

Odds to win the NBA Finals pre-trade deadline: +330

Odds to win the NBA Finals post-trade deadline: +350

The Celtics didn’t make a major splash at the trade deadline, but they didn’t really have to.

Boston boasts the best record in the NBA, and there are very few holes in the roster Brad Stevens has assembled. Stevens did add another solid frontcourt depth piece in Mike Muscala, who provides elite spacing capabilities.

The Celtics are also expected to add another wing on the buyout market, with players like Will Barton, Danny Green and Terrence Ross linked as potential options. In reality, what Boston needs more than anything is a healthy roster. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Rob Williams and Al Horford have all dealt with various injuries over the course of the season.

If the Celtics can stay reasonably healthy, they deserve to be favorites heading into the playoffs.

