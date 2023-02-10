Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 standings in group stage

The women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is taking place in South Africa during February, with Australia favored to lift its sixth title in the event per DraftKings Sportsbook.

There are five teams in each group, and they’ll play every other team in the group once. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinal round, with the Group A winner playing the Group B runner-up and the Group B winner playing the Group A runner-up. The winners of the semifinal matches will meet in the final on February 26.

Here’s a look at the standings for the tournament in the group stage and knockout stage.

Group Stage

Group A

Sri Lanka, 1-0, 2 points

Australia, 0-0, 0 points

Bangladesh, 0-0, 0 points

New Zealand, 0-0, 0 points

South Africa, 0-1, 0 points

Group B

England, 0-0, 0 points

India, 0-0, 0 points

Ireland, 0-0, 0 points

Pakistan, 0-0, 0 points

West Indies, 0-0, 0 points

Knockout Stage

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Final

TBD vs. TBD