DraftKings live from Radio Row — Sights and Sounds from Friday

For the first time ever, DraftKings is on Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl with a studio desk and live production complement.

With all of our programs on site, we thought we would bring you some of the sights and sounds from Arizona.

Check it out below as we close out our week on Radio Row!

The Sweat

DraftKings hosts Jessie Coffield and Emerson Lotzia were joined by Golic and Smetty host Mike Golic Sr. who discussed the nerves of playing in the Super Bowl.

Mike also shared his initial thoughts when future Heisman winner Tim Brown arrived in South Bend.

VSiN host and former NFL QB Shaun King also joined the show and talked about the pressures of playoff football.

Shaun also staked his claim to being the creator of the photo bomb during his days in Tampa Bay.

More seriously, Shaun talked about the importance of the first matchup of two Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.

DraftKings contributor Geoff Urlich and veteran Las Vegas oddsmaker Dave Sharapan joined the show to provide their final score predictions for the Big Game.

And finally, as you’ve all seen this week, Emerson wears many hats on The Sweat. But his trip to Noggin Boss, the company behind Brian Robinson’s viral cap, may be a bit much, even for him.

"OMG, did you see Brian's hat?"



Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. went viral earlier this season for his oversized hat. @EmersonLotzia talked to Robinson as well as the big brain behind the big hats at @NogginBoss on Radio Row at #SBLVII. pic.twitter.com/KXdkejRb2b — DK Nation (@dklive) February 10, 2023

The Sweat can be seen every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. ET on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

GoJo

The GoJo Twitter account reminisced on the week that was in Arizona.

The Ross Tucker Podcast

Ross Tucker was joined by the Chiefs’ Andrew Wylie and Dr. David Chao.

On today's show, @RossTuckerNFL is joined by @ProFootballDoc & Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie to preview Super Bowl LVII. Afterward, Ross makes his official Super Bowl prediction.https://t.co/L1BcsBqdkr pic.twitter.com/SaWXRQq5X5 — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 10, 2023

Dr. Chao discussed the Jalen Hurts’ bum shoulder and whether or not it’s still an issue.

LIVE from Radio Row @ProFootballDoc joins the @RossTuckerPod to break down each QBs injury ahead of Super Bowl LVII.



: https://t.co/EfMMEnLstf pic.twitter.com/FQ8rmGBfMx — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 10, 2023

He also talked about some other injuries in the Big Game as well.

“We don’t think Avonte Maddox is that healthy. We like Kadarius Toney in that matchup.”



Interesting observation by @profootballdoc heading into the Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/Tg6U5kyhsN — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) February 10, 2023

Fans will be able to tune in on the Ross Tucker YouTube channel and wherever fans listen to podcasts.

God Bless Football

The guys at God Bless Football had quite a day Friday on Radio Row. In fact, you could say they got carried away.

Salute to @Flash_Garrett for picking up @billygil like a baby



"Is it weird that I'm jealous?" – @MichaelRyanRuiz



https://t.co/qL8vvauNSc pic.twitter.com/1t85G5KlsP — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 10, 2023

Rob Riggle made a visit as well ...

As did Anthony Ramos of “Hamilton” fame.

And Stugotz was not afraid to ask Tua for things.

Tua has been here for 2 seconds and @Stugotz790 is already asking for things. ‍♂️ #GodBlessFootball #SuperBowlLVII



https://t.co/13MjOdFKQn pic.twitter.com/8rgPW7sKEu — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 10, 2023

Mike Golic Sr. joined the show to give a Super Bowl preview.

The show can be downloaded wherever fans listen to podcasts and on the LeBatard Show YouTube channel.

Follow The Money

ESPN Daily Wager host Joe Fortenbaugh joined Follow the Money to discuss some of the offensive props for the Big Game.

Did you bet any offensive props for Super Bowl LVII?@JoeFortenbaugh joined @paulyhoward and @MitchMossRadio on #FollowTheMoney as they went through some of the offensive props from the @Eagles point of view



For more, visit https://t.co/oPAXRdqPdW pic.twitter.com/HJUnlV9MOi — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 10, 2023

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio also joined the show to express his concern that if the Eagles fall behind early they’re in for a long night.

"Let's say the Eagles get behind early, the Eagles are dead."



ESPN NFL Reporter Sal Paolantonio joined @paulyhoward and @MitchMossRadio on #FollowTheMoney as they discussed some of the key storylines heading into Super Bowl LVII



Full interview: https://t.co/IEgdL6Mzqy pic.twitter.com/HUXp3owb1l — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 10, 2023

Finally, Pauly and Mitch discussed which team might have the coaching edge.

Who still has the coaching edge a couple days away from Super Bowl LVII?@paulyhoward and @MitchMossRadio discussed the coaching battle as the big game approaches on #FollowTheMoney



For more, visit https://t.co/oPAXRdqPdW pic.twitter.com/N256Xifm8T — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 10, 2023

The Lombardi Line

Chris Simms of NBC Sports came on to discuss what makes Patrick Mahomes special and whether he has been taken for granted.

What makes Patrick Mahomes special?



Today on #LombardiLine at the #SuperBowl, @CSimmsQB joined @mlombardiNFL and @TheWrapRadio to answer the question and discuss if Mahomes is being slept on this season.



For more, visit https://t.co/oPAXRdqPdW pic.twitter.com/uP67LnJZrr — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 10, 2023

ESPN’s Booger McFarland joined Mike Lombardi to discuss the Chiefs’ offensive line vs. the Eagles’ defensive line.

And Raiders WR Mack Hollins came on to praise teammate Davante Adams.

Today on #LombardiLine at the #SuperBowl, @mackhollins joined @mlombardiNFL and the @TheWrapRadio to talk about his time with the @Raiders and what makes Davante Adams a great player and teammate.



For more, visit https://t.co/oPAXRdqPdW pic.twitter.com/cFRuFjtrgV — VSiN (@VSiNLive) February 10, 2023

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.