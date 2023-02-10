 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings live from Radio Row — Sights and Sounds from Friday

DraftKings is on Radio Row to cover Super Bowl LVII, and here’s what happened Friday plus the upcoming on-air schedule.

By DK Playbook

For the first time ever, DraftKings is on Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl with a studio desk and live production complement.

With all of our programs on site, we thought we would bring you some of the sights and sounds from Arizona.

Check it out below as we close out our week on Radio Row!

Head to the official DraftKings Youtube channel for video content ahead of Super Bowl LVII!

The Sweat

DraftKings hosts Jessie Coffield and Emerson Lotzia were joined by Golic and Smetty host Mike Golic Sr. who discussed the nerves of playing in the Super Bowl.

Mike also shared his initial thoughts when future Heisman winner Tim Brown arrived in South Bend.

VSiN host and former NFL QB Shaun King also joined the show and talked about the pressures of playoff football.

Shaun also staked his claim to being the creator of the photo bomb during his days in Tampa Bay.

More seriously, Shaun talked about the importance of the first matchup of two Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.

DraftKings contributor Geoff Urlich and veteran Las Vegas oddsmaker Dave Sharapan joined the show to provide their final score predictions for the Big Game.

And finally, as you’ve all seen this week, Emerson wears many hats on The Sweat. But his trip to Noggin Boss, the company behind Brian Robinson’s viral cap, may be a bit much, even for him.

The Sweat can be seen every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. ET on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

GoJo

The GoJo Twitter account reminisced on the week that was in Arizona.

Watch full episodes of GoJo on the DraftKings Youtube channel here

The Ross Tucker Podcast

Ross Tucker was joined by the Chiefs’ Andrew Wylie and Dr. David Chao.

Dr. Chao discussed the Jalen Hurts’ bum shoulder and whether or not it’s still an issue.

He also talked about some other injuries in the Big Game as well.

Fans will be able to tune in on the Ross Tucker YouTube channel and wherever fans listen to podcasts.

God Bless Football

The guys at God Bless Football had quite a day Friday on Radio Row. In fact, you could say they got carried away.

Rob Riggle made a visit as well ...

As did Anthony Ramos of “Hamilton” fame.

And Stugotz was not afraid to ask Tua for things.

Mike Golic Sr. joined the show to give a Super Bowl preview.

The show can be downloaded wherever fans listen to podcasts and on the LeBatard Show YouTube channel.

Follow The Money

ESPN Daily Wager host Joe Fortenbaugh joined Follow the Money to discuss some of the offensive props for the Big Game.

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio also joined the show to express his concern that if the Eagles fall behind early they’re in for a long night.

Finally, Pauly and Mitch discussed which team might have the coaching edge.

The Lombardi Line

Chris Simms of NBC Sports came on to discuss what makes Patrick Mahomes special and whether he has been taken for granted.

ESPN’s Booger McFarland joined Mike Lombardi to discuss the Chiefs’ offensive line vs. the Eagles’ defensive line.

And Raiders WR Mack Hollins came on to praise teammate Davante Adams.

