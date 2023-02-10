 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All the streakers, swimmers, and lunatics from the 2023 Waste Management Open

The People’s Open never fails to disappoint in terms of drunken disorderly behavior. We have the highlights.

By Collin Sherwin
Rowdy fans in a bachelor party boo golfers at the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Eli Imadali/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

For one week a year, TPC Scottsdale turns into the World’s Largest Frat Party when the Waste Management Open rolls into Phoenix.

It seems insane to hold a sporting even where the total purse is $20 million in front of over 150,000 drunken lunatics, but it’s just four days out of a year-long golf season, and man it can be fun.

Of course there are some people that things too far. Normally people that interrupt sporting events by running out on the field or court during play should be chastised. Someone could get hurt out there, and it’s attention seeking for all the wrong reasons.

But at the WMO, we’re almost OK with it? Golf moves slow anyway (just don’t touch or hit a golfer), so just make sure you’re entertaining before you get trespassed off the grounds for an extended period of time.

Here’s a round-up of all the drunken degenerates we can find from the 2023 Waste Management Open.

An almost-naked “streaker” on 16

And at least temporarily, he did get away...

A belly-flopping swimmer on No. 17

And we’ll add more of the madness from behind the ropes as we see it here.

Fans singing Sweet Caroline pre-dawn waiting to enter on Thursday

Fans scream-singing O’ Canada to Adam Hadwin on Thursday

A double chug somewhere on the back nine

The Cup Snake of Dreams

