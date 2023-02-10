Report: Four-team trade involving Gary Payton II, James Wiseman in jeopardy

One of the bulkier trades from Thursday’s NBA trade deadline could be falling apart.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the four-team trade involving the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Portland Trail Blazers could be in serious jeopardy due to a failed physical exam by Blazers guard Gary Payton II. The exam revealed a core muscle injury that could potentially sideline him until February. The Warriors, who were set to receive Payton in the deal and did the physical, have until Saturday to either go through with the trade or rescind the entire transaction.

This would be massive considering all of the moving parts that went into making this trade a reality. The biggest name involved in the deal was former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, who was headed to Detroit after Golden State had effectively given up on after two-and-a-half seasons. Detroit was set to send forward Saddiq Bey to Atlanta and guard Kevin Knox to Portland. Along with Knox, Portland was to receive five future second-round picks from Atlanta. To round things out, the Blazers were set to send Payton back to Golden State, who he helped win the NBA Finals last season.

The ball is now in the Warriors’ court and we’ll see what their decision is come Saturday.