Ranking the best Super Bowl games ever

Fans of the NFL have been treated to plenty of thrilling Super Bowls over the last five-plus decades, and here’s a look at some of the best games. We’ll start from five and count down to the greatest Super Bowl of all time.

5. Super Bowl XXV

The Buffalo Bills needed a field goal in the final seconds to win the Super Bowl, but Scott Norwood’s 47-yard field goal went wide right as the New York Giants won 20-19 on January 27, 1991, from Tampa Stadium in Tampa. This was the first of a four-year stretch where Buffalo lost in the Super Bowl, and the franchise hasn’t been back since.

4. Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took over the starting role due to injury and led the franchise to a 41-33 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots on February 4, 2018, where he was named the game’s MVP. Foles threw for 373 yards with three touchdowns, and he caught a TD. Tom Brady threw 505 yards with three touchdowns, and the Patriots never punted in the loss.

3. Super Bowl LI

The New England Patriots came from behind for a 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on February 5, 2017, from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This was the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history and the only one that went into overtime. The Patriots trailed 28-3 late in the third quarter before coming all the way back to tie the game at 28. New England took the first overtime possession right down the field for a touchdown for the victory.

2. Super Bowl XLIX

The New England Patriots pulled off a miracle 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on February 1, 2015, from the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks had the ball at the 1-yard line in the final 30 seconds going for the go-ahead score when Malcolm Butler picked off a Russell Wilson pass to end the game in one of the most shocking plays in the contest’s history.

1. Super Bowl XLII

The New England Patriots went into the Super Bowl matchup with the New York Giants on February 3, 2008, with an undefeated record, but the Giants pulled off a 17-14 upset from the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. One of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history came when Eli Manning connected with David Tyree for a 32-yard reception on the “helmet catch,” which led to the game-winning touchdown later in the drive.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.