El Paso Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 El Paso Marathon will take place on Sunday, February 12. The course is a point-to-point course meaning that there will not be a loop for competitors. This will be the first time that the race has been held in person since 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2021 and 2022 iterations of this marathon to only be held virtually. The El Paso Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The marathon will get started at 7 a.m. local Mountain time. For any out-of-towners, this is two hours behind Eastern time.

How to watch

There could be some local evening news coverage with race results, but the best way to catch the action will be in person along the race route.

Course map

Runners will have to ride a bus to the start line and must wear a mask while on the bus, per race rules. Buses will begin boarding at 5 a.m. MT. Competitors will start the race at San Elizario High School, and the course winds itself back to the El Paso County Coliseum.

The course will take participants along the Rio Grande near the Mexico border. A course map can be found here.

Weather via AccuWeather

Race day weather for El Paso, Texas looks pretty good. The high for the day is 70, with a low of 43. The weather description reads “pleasant with clouds and sun,” and there is an 11% chance of rain. The wind is predicted to be consistent at eight mph, but gusts are expected to be up to 21 mph.

Prize money

There may be prize money awarded, but details of such aren’t listed on the marathon’s website and aren’t readily available.

Who won the last race?

The last in-person race saw Billy Atkinson win the 2020 El Paso Marathon in 3:01:51. He was followed by Roberto Gonzalez (3:02:26) and Jesus Omar Marquez Diaz (3:05:54).

Perla Retana was the fastest female competitor finishing in 3:27:07. Karlee Carlson came in second with a time of 3:35:47, while Megan Hetzel finished third in 3:38:26.