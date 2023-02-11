Who are the best under-the-radar Eagles that could win Super Bowl MVP in 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 57 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs is going to feature a collection of game-altering plays, but who is going to come away with more of them to help deliver their team the Lombardi Trophy?

The Eagles have an assortment of weapons on both sides of the football, so it’s hard to predict which one of the skill positions could become the hero. Jalen Hurts has clearly been Philadelphia’s MVP to this point, and he’s a current favorite to win Super Bowl MVP with +110 odds. However, there is some sneaky value with a couple of fellow teammates.

DeVonta Smith, WR (+3000)

Smith has led the Eagles in receiving over the previous two playoff games — hauling in a combined eight catches for 97 yards and one touchdown. The second-year wideout also made one of the biggest plays for the offense early in the dominant win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, so perhaps he’ll build off of that in a huge way against a weaker Chiefs pass defense. He would be the third WR to win Super Bowl MVP in the last five years.

Haason Reddick, Edge (+3000)

While there hasn’t been a defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP in seven years, there’s a chance that Reddick’s pass-rushing prowess could get him in the running. The Eagles’ best free agent signing of 2022-23 has come up huge for the team this year, and most notably in the previous two playoff games — forcing two fumbles, eight tackles and 3.5 sacks. He’s one Patrick Mahomes gaffe away from being the first defensive player to win the MVP of the game since Von Miller.

