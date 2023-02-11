Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 284 lightweight title bout

The UFC returns to Australia for UFC 284 on Saturday, Feb. 11 from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main event will see UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski put his 21-fight win streak on the line against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in an attempt to become the UFC’s fifth double champion. The main card will be on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski at UFC 284 on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Money line odds

Islam Makhachev: -380

Alexander Volkanovski: +310

Fight Prop odds

The odds slightly favor the fight going to a finish (-165) instead of the five-round distance (+120). If the fight does go the full five rounds it’s more likely to end with a unanimous decision (+165) than a split or majority decision (+700).

On the individual end, Makhachev is +400 to win by knockout, +165 to win by submission and +180 to win by a decision.

Volkanovski is +750 to win by knockout, +2200 to win by submission and +650 to win by decision.