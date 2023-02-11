Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 284 featherweight title bout

UFC 284 is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The 13-bout event will feature a lightweight heavyweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Saturday will also feature an interim featherweight title bout. There are early prelims, prelims, and then the main card. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

Rodriguez (15-3) is the No. 2 contender for the featherweight title and gets his title shot in this one. He’s 3-1-1 in his last five bouts with a no-contest mixed in there. This will be his second attempt at winning a featherweight title. The first came back in 2014 when he defeated Leonardo Morales for the featherweight title. He is a short favorite in this one but will have his hands full.

Emmett (18-2) is riding a five-bout winning streak and looking to take advantage of his first title opportunity. This will be his first time back in the octagon since June 2022 when he defeated Calvin Kattar in a split decision. He enters as the underdog but has a shot at winning this one with his 38 percent striking accuracy and 40 percent takedown accuracy.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett at UFC 284 on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Money line odds

Yair Rodriguez: -190

Josh Emmett: +160