Full undercard for Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster junior lightweight title fight

The WBC junior lightweight title will be vacant no more after Saturday night as Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster square off for the belt. You can catch the title fight and every other main card bout on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Vargas (36-0-0) is a -145 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and will put his undefeated title on the line in pursuit of a belt in his third weight class. He held the WBC super bantamweight title from 2017 to 2019 and won the WBC featherweight belt last July at the Alamodome, the same venue where his fight against Foster will be. That July bout was his most recent fight, a split decision win over Mark Magsayo. It was the first time in Vargas’ career he did not win by unanimous decision or KO.

Foster (19-2-0) is a slight +120 underdog, but should give Vargas a true test. He is three years Vargas’ junior, has far less wear and tear in professional boxing, and has a 1.5-inch reach advantage. Foster fought another undefeated boxer in his last match, Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov, and won by unanimous decision. “Ice Water” has not lost in more than six years and will look to ride his momentum through Vargas and into the spotlight as a rising star.

Full Card for Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster