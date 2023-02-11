Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster fight time, live stream, more for junior lightweight title bout

The clock is ticking on the vacancy of the WBC junior lightweight title belt. Either Rey Vargas or O’Shaquie Foster will be wearing it around their waist by the end of Saturday night. Vargas puts his undefeated record on the line while Foster seeks to seize momentum and cement himself as a late-blooming rising star.

How to watch Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster

The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET with ring walks for the main event expected around midnight. You can catch the entire main card on Showtime.

Fighter history

Vargas (36-0-0) has never lost a professional bout, but came closer than he ever has in his last fight when he narrowly topped Mark Magsayo by split decision. It was the first time in Vargas’ career he failed to either knock his opponent out or win by unanimous decision. The orthodox fighter is aiming for his third belt; he held the WBC super bantamweight title between 2017 and 2019 and defeated Magsayo for the WBC featherweight title last July. His win over Magsayo came at the Alamodome where this fight will also take place.

Foster (19-2-0) is a bit of a late bloomer having fought professionally just 21 times by age 29, but he has burst onto the scene lately. He is undefeated over the last six-plus years and nine fights and knocked off another undefeated boxer, Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov, by unanimous decision in his last bout in March 2022.

Despite squaring off with another undefeated boxer this time out, Foster is just a +120 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. Vargas is a -145 favorite.

