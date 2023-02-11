Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

A battle of featherweights takes place this Saturday, February 11 as undefeated Rey Vargas (36-0-0) takes on top contender O’Shaquie Foster (19-2-0) for the vacant WBC super lightweight championship. The fight takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Vargas comes into the fight boasting an unblemished record, as 22 of his 36 wins have come by knockout. In his last bout he defeated Mark Magsayo by split decision in July 2022, where he secured the WBC featherweight title. Experience is the clear edge for Vargas, as the two division champion looks to add another piece of hardware to his resume.

Foster is a slight underdog, who is currently ranked the no. 1 fighter in the 130 lb. division according to Ring. In his 19 wins, 11 have come by knockout and in his last two bouts he has dropped his opponents on the canvas in both. He now has the opportunity to spoil Vargas and his bid to hold titles in three separate divisions.

Vargas comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -145 favorite while Foster checks in as a +120 underdog. The favored outcome is Vargas by decision at +100, while a Foster decision is +220. A Foster stoppage is +500 and a Vargas stoppage is +700.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster round-by-round results

