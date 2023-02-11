Full list of tee times for Round 3 of WM Phoenix Open

Round 2 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open was suspended on Friday night, and re-started at 9:45 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. The last group was still on Hole 8, so it will be a few hours until the second round finishes and third round tee times become available.

Right now Scottie Scheffler is currently in the lead at -10 through Round 2, with Jon Rahm also in the clubhouse at -8. Adam Hadwin is T2 as well at -8 as he plays the 12th hole.

Check back for updates on Round 3 tee times. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.