Full list of tee times for Final Round of WM Phoenix Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Waste Management Open, and Scottie Scheffler can become the No. 1 ranked player in the world again with a win on Sunday. He heads to the final round at -13, holding a two-shot lead over Nick Taylor and Jon Rahm at The People’s Open from TPC Scottsdale on Sunday.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is the betting favorite at +115, with Rahm the second choice at +300. Both Taylor and Jordan Speith (-10) check in at +1600.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage from 1-3 p.m. ET, with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m. ET, and the Super Bowl just 30 miles from the course starting shortly afterwards.
PGA TOUR Live will have full coverage from the first shot until the final ball is holed as well, including a feed of the legendary 16th hole that has become the loudest place in the sport, especially with Super Bowl Sunday taking place on the other side of town shortly thereafter the event.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Waste Management Open on Sunday.
2023 Waste Management Open Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:45 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Nick Taylor
|Jon Rahm
|12:34 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jordan Spieth
|Adam Hadwin
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12:23 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sungjae Im
|Rickie Fowler
|Jason Day
|12:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Xander Schauffele
|Charley Hoffman
|Sam Burns
|12:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tony Finau
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Wyndham Clark
|11:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Taylor Moore
|Justin Thomas
|11:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Ryder
|Keegan Bradley
|Si Woo Kim
|11:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Stallings
|Adam Schenk
|Seamus Power
|11:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chesson Hadley
|Max Homa
|Hideki Matsuyama
|11:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Rory McIlroy
|Matt Kuchar
|10:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Billy Horschel
|James Hahn
|Tom Kim
|12:45 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Gary Woodland
|Stewart Cink
|Cameron Young
|12:34 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jim Herman
|Keith Mitchell
|12:23 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Brandon Wu
|Greyson Sigg
|12:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Beau Hossler
|Corey Conners
|Brian Harman
|12:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Herbert
|Nate Lashley
|Joel Dahmen
|11:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Trey Mullinax
|Danny Lee
|11:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Glover
|Patrick Rodgers
|K.H. Lee
|11:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Hayden Buckley
|Kevin Tway
|Kelly Kraft
|11:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Rai
|Zach Johnson
|Viktor Hovland
|11:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Pendrith
|Ryan Palmer
|Justin Lower
|10:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sahith Theegala
|Webb Simpson
|Adam Long