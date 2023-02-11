Full list of tee times for Final Round of WM Phoenix Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Waste Management Open, and Scottie Scheffler can become the No. 1 ranked player in the world again with a win on Sunday. He heads to the final round at -13, holding a two-shot lead over Nick Taylor and Jon Rahm at The People’s Open from TPC Scottsdale on Sunday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is the betting favorite at +115, with Rahm the second choice at +300. Both Taylor and Jordan Speith (-10) check in at +1600.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage from 1-3 p.m. ET, with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m. ET, and the Super Bowl just 30 miles from the course starting shortly afterwards.

PGA TOUR Live will have full coverage from the first shot until the final ball is holed as well, including a feed of the legendary 16th hole that has become the loudest place in the sport, especially with Super Bowl Sunday taking place on the other side of town shortly thereafter the event.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Waste Management Open on Sunday.