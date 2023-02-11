 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Final Round of WM Phoenix Open on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open tees off Sunday at Stadium Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Scottie Scheffler plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during round two at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 10, 2023. Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Waste Management Open, and Scottie Scheffler can become the No. 1 ranked player in the world again with a win on Sunday. He heads to the final round at -13, holding a two-shot lead over Nick Taylor and Jon Rahm at The People’s Open from TPC Scottsdale on Sunday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is the betting favorite at +115, with Rahm the second choice at +300. Both Taylor and Jordan Speith (-10) check in at +1600.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage from 1-3 p.m. ET, with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m. ET, and the Super Bowl just 30 miles from the course starting shortly afterwards.

PGA TOUR Live will have full coverage from the first shot until the final ball is holed as well, including a feed of the legendary 16th hole that has become the loudest place in the sport, especially with Super Bowl Sunday taking place on the other side of town shortly thereafter the event.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Waste Management Open on Sunday.

2023 Waste Management Open Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:45 PM Tee No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Nick Taylor Jon Rahm
12:34 PM Tee No. 1 Jordan Spieth Adam Hadwin Tyrrell Hatton
12:23 PM Tee No. 1 Sungjae Im Rickie Fowler Jason Day
12:12 PM Tee No. 1 Xander Schauffele Charley Hoffman Sam Burns
12:01 PM Tee No. 1 Tony Finau Jhonattan Vegas Wyndham Clark
11:50 AM Tee No. 1 Dylan Frittelli Taylor Moore Justin Thomas
11:39 AM Tee No. 1 Sam Ryder Keegan Bradley Si Woo Kim
11:28 AM Tee No. 1 Scott Stallings Adam Schenk Seamus Power
11:17 AM Tee No. 1 Chesson Hadley Max Homa Hideki Matsuyama
11:06 AM Tee No. 1 Jason Dufner Rory McIlroy Matt Kuchar
10:55 AM Tee No. 1 Billy Horschel James Hahn Tom Kim
12:45 PM Tee No. 10 Gary Woodland Stewart Cink Cameron Young
12:34 PM Tee No. 10 Erik van Rooyen Jim Herman Keith Mitchell
12:23 PM Tee No. 10 Matt Fitzpatrick Brandon Wu Greyson Sigg
12:12 PM Tee No. 10 Beau Hossler Corey Conners Brian Harman
12:01 PM Tee No. 10 Lucas Herbert Nate Lashley Joel Dahmen
11:50 AM Tee No. 10 Kurt Kitayama Trey Mullinax Danny Lee
11:39 AM Tee No. 10 Lucas Glover Patrick Rodgers K.H. Lee
11:28 AM Tee No. 10 Hayden Buckley Kevin Tway Kelly Kraft
11:17 AM Tee No. 10 Aaron Rai Zach Johnson Viktor Hovland
11:06 AM Tee No. 10 Taylor Pendrith Ryan Palmer Justin Lower
10:55 AM Tee No. 10 Sahith Theegala Webb Simpson Adam Long

