UFC 284 odds: Betting odds for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 284 will take place from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. The main event will feature UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski heading back to his home country to take on UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for Makhachev’s lightweight title. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET with ESPN+ PPV handling the live broadcast.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook (as of 2/9)

UFC 284 odds

Main card

Islam Makhachev: -380

Alexander Volkanovski: +310

Yair Rodriguez: -190

Josh Emmett: +160

Jack Della Maddalena: -315

Randy Brown: +260

Justin Tafa: -130

Parker Porter: +110

Jim Crute: -205

Alonzo Menifield: +175

Preliminary card

Tyson Pedro: -230

Modestas Bukauskas: +195

Josh Culibao: -110

Melsik Baghdasaryan: -110

Shannon Ross: +250

Kleydson Rodrigues: -300

Jamie Mullarkey: -250

Francisco Prado: +210

Early Prelims

Jack Jenkins: -320

Don Shainis: +265

Loma Lookboonmee: -250

Elise Reed: +210

Shane Young: -135

Blake Bilder: +115

Zubaira Tukhugov: -540

Elves Brener: +420