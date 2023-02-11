 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 284 odds: Betting odds for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 284 comes to you live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, February 11. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNation Staff
Islam Makhachev v Alex Volkanovski UFC284 Media Opportunity Photo by Brett Hemmings/Zuffa LLC

UFC 284 will take place from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. The main event will feature UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski heading back to his home country to take on UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for Makhachev’s lightweight title. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET with ESPN+ PPV handling the live broadcast.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook (as of 2/9)

UFC 284 odds

Main card

Islam Makhachev: -380
Alexander Volkanovski: +310

Yair Rodriguez: -190
Josh Emmett: +160

Jack Della Maddalena: -315
Randy Brown: +260

Justin Tafa: -130
Parker Porter: +110

Jim Crute: -205
Alonzo Menifield: +175

Preliminary card

Tyson Pedro: -230
Modestas Bukauskas: +195

Josh Culibao: -110
Melsik Baghdasaryan: -110

Shannon Ross: +250
Kleydson Rodrigues: -300

Jamie Mullarkey: -250
Francisco Prado: +210

Early Prelims

Jack Jenkins: -320
Don Shainis: +265

Loma Lookboonmee: -250
Elise Reed: +210

Shane Young: -135
Blake Bilder: +115

Zubaira Tukhugov: -540
Elves Brener: +420

More From DraftKings Nation