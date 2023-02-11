UFC 284 odds: Betting odds for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 284 will take place from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. The main event will feature UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski heading back to his home country to take on UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for Makhachev’s lightweight title. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET with ESPN+ PPV handling the live broadcast.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook (as of 2/9)
UFC 284 odds
Main card
Islam Makhachev: -380
Alexander Volkanovski: +310
Yair Rodriguez: -190
Josh Emmett: +160
Jack Della Maddalena: -315
Randy Brown: +260
Justin Tafa: -130
Parker Porter: +110
Jim Crute: -205
Alonzo Menifield: +175
Preliminary card
Tyson Pedro: -230
Modestas Bukauskas: +195
Josh Culibao: -110
Melsik Baghdasaryan: -110
Shannon Ross: +250
Kleydson Rodrigues: -300
Jamie Mullarkey: -250
Francisco Prado: +210
Early Prelims
Jack Jenkins: -320
Don Shainis: +265
Loma Lookboonmee: -250
Elise Reed: +210
Shane Young: -135
Blake Bilder: +115
Zubaira Tukhugov: -540
Elves Brener: +420