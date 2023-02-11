How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 23

The Premier League continues into Matchday 23 this weekend, kicking off early Saturday morning and running through Monday afternoon. Arsenal still top the table with 50 points, a full five points clear of Manchester City. Manchester United sit at 43 with Newcastle rounding out the top four with 40 points.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The match everyone will be talking about gets underway Sunday at 9 a.m. ET as Leeds United and Manchester United face off for the second time this week. The two sides met up on Wednesday in a rescheduled contest from Matchday 8, and it did not disappoint as Leeds got out to a 2-0 lead, including a first-minute goal from Wilfried Gnonto. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho notched goals in the second half to equalize as the match ended 2-2. Leeds is fresh off of sacking American coach Jesse Marsch, while USMNT star Weston McKennie made his first start for his new club alongside fellow USMNT teammate Tyler Adams in the midfield.

Seventh-place Brentford will look to take down league leaders Arsenal on Saturday as the Bees hope to extend their unbeaten run to 10 straight matches. Their last EPL loss came on October 23 to Aston Villa, and they’ve gone 5-4-0 in the stretch since then. Arsenal have only lost twice all season and are banging on all cylinders despite Gabriel Jesus still sidelined with a knee injury. The contests kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday from Emirates Stadium.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 23 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 23 schedule

Saturday, February 11

West Ham vs. Chelsea - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Arsenal vs. Brentford - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Leicester City vs. Tottenham - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, February 12

Leeds vs. Manchester United - 9 a.m. ET, USA

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa - 11:30 a.m. ET, USA

Monday, February 13

Liverpool vs. Everton - 3 p.m. ET, USA