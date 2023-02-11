Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain will pay a visit to Monaco as the two go head to head for the second time this season. The sides met back in August in Matchday 4 and played to a 1-1 draw, which ended up as one of just three draws PSG have logged all season long. The action is set to kick off at 11 a.m. ET from Stade Louis II and can be seen on beIN SPORTS.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Saturday, February 11

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: Fanatiz, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Monaco: +165

Draw: +250

PSG: +165

Moneyline pick: Draw +250

The two teams are on even keel. PSG will likely be without two of their superstars as Kylian Mbappe (thigh) and Lionel Messi (hamstring) aren’t expected to see the field in this one, leaving much of the attacking responsibility on the shoulders of Neymar. On top of that, PSG will also be without Presnel Kimpembe (achillies) and Nordi Mukiele (hamstring) on their backline.

Monaco sit in fourth place, 10 points behind PSG but just two points behind both second-place Marseille and third-place Lens. A win over the French giants would see Monaco leapfrog into second place as long as both Marseille and Lens lose their matches this weekend. Monaco are currently riding a seven-match unbeaten run, with their last loss in Ligue 1 coming on November 13.

PSG have only lost twice all season, but both have come in 2023 with a 3-1 loss to Lens followed by a 1-0 loss to Rennes in January. I’m backing a draw in this one as Monaco will look to capitalize on a team hampered by injuries to two of their three biggest stars.