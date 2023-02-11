Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, February 11

We’ve got nine games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which means plenty of options for bettors when it comes to player props. Here’s our favorite plays from the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 28.5 points vs. Warriors (-110)

James has the NBA’s all-time scoring record and must now look to lead the Lakers to the postseason. That starts Saturday against the Warriors, who are trying to maintain their record while Stephen Curry recovers. James was in a bit of a scoring slump but put up 38 points in his last game against Oklahoma City. After getting a day off Thursday, he should be able to go for a big number in Saturday’s primetime showcase game.

Trae Young over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Spurs (+120)

This is tremendous value on Young, who has hit at least two triples in his last four games. He’s gone over this line twice and now gets to face a Spurs team which is allowing opponents to shoot a league-best 39.5% from deep against them. Young has started to turn things around after a poor start to the season and should be able to exploit San Antonio’s porous perimeter defense tonight.

Bradley Beal over 5.5 assists vs. Pacers (-105)

Beal logged 10 assists in his return to action for the Wizards, who are fighting for a play-in spot as the season heads into a crucial phase. The guard will likely have more of a scoring role in this contest with Kyle Kuzma out but should be able to get over this mark with the Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back set. Indiana is 27th in assists allowed per game this season.