NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, February 11

We have eight games on Saturday’s main NBA DFS slate, which means there are plenty of options to find value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

After a couple lackluster showings, Hunter is back in the $5k and under threshold and that’s good news for those who want to round out lineups. The forward has a great matchup against the Spurs tonight and is only a few games removed from some massive DKFP numbers. Much of the focus will be on Dejounte Murray playing his former team and that helps Hunter get more favorable looks offensively.

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, $5,000

It’s amazing to see DiVincenzo in this range, as he’s been on a tear lately. The guard is coming into Saturday’s contest off back-to-back 30+ DKFP showings. He’s averaging 27.04 DKFP over the last seven games and should keep seeing solid playing time with Stephen Curry still sidelined. The Lakers haven’t been great defensively this year and will be integrating some new players, so this is a good matchup for DiVincenzo in primetime.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,500

Vincent has bounced back from his recent slump over the last two games and should continue starting with Kyle Lowry. Even on the second night of a back-to-back set, the Heat have a great matchup against the Magic. The only concern here would be Vincent getting less minutes to keep him fresh but if he gets 30+ minutes, he should keep putting up good fantasy numbers for this price point.