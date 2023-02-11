Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Nets on Saturday

We have a Saturday showdown in the Eastern Conference tonight as the Philadelphia 76ers (35-19) pay a visit to the new-look Brooklyn Nets (33-22) at 6 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia ended a two-game losing streak last night when toppling New York in a 119-108 victory. Both teams shot over 50% from the floor in this contest and this was a tight contest for a bulk of the action. However, the Sixers were able to gain the edge in the final period, outscoring the Knicks 27-15 in the fourth. Joel Embiid offered 35 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists while Tyrese Maxey provided 27 points off the bench.

Brooklyn came out victorious in its first official game of the post-Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era on Thursday, downing Chicago in a 116-105 victory. In his first game back with the organization, Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up with 25 points and helped the team pull away in the fourth quarter. Cam Thomas’ 40-point streak came to an end, offering up 20 in the win.

Arriving from Phoenix in the Durant deal, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are listed as questionable for tonight’s game as the trade is still technically pending. Meanwhile, Embiid is dealing with foot soreness and is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Philadelphia enters the game as a slight 1.5-point road favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 222.5.

76ers vs. Nets, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -1.5

There’s questions surrounding the personnel for both squads heading into tonight’s matchup and that explains why oddsmakers have this as a virtual toss up. Even if Embiid were to rest on the back end on a back-to-back, Philly has proven that it can have success in his absence as it is 8-4 without the big man this season. Give me the Sixers to cover and win tonight.

Over/Under: Over 222.5

Both of the Nets and 76ers have been poor scoring teams over the last five games but I expect a relatively high-scoring affair as both clubs iron things out defensively with their lineups. Take the over.