Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Cavaliers on Saturday

The Saturday night NBA slate this evening will feature the Chicago Bulls (26-29) wrapping up its three-game road trip when visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-22) at 8 p.m. ET.

Chicago has dropped both games of this quick road trip and was last bested by Brooklyn in a 116-105 setback on Thursday. Despite holding the new-look Nets to just 42.9% shooting, the Bulls couldn’t maintain their lead in the fourth quarter and got left in the dust down the stretch. Zach LaVine led with 38 points in the loss.

Cleveland is riding a five-game win streak into this division showdown, all of them coming by double-digits. The Cavs put down the Pelicans in a 118-107 road victory last night, a game where they were in firm control for the entire evening. Donovan Mitchell led with 30 points while both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen provided double-doubles in the paint.

DeMar DeRozan is dealing with hip soreness but is listed as probable for this matchup. Alex Caruso is also probable as he deals with foot soreness.

Cleveland enters the game as a 5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 219.5.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -5

Barring its starters being rested on the back end of a back-to-back, Cleveland covering as the favorite is the easy choice here. The Cavaliers have been dominant as of late and should be able to carry that momentum into a matchup with a flat Bulls team that didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

Chicago has been a poor scoring team over its last five games and haven’t gotten much offensive production from anyone outside of LaVine, DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. That will not be helped when facing one of the more defensively sound ball clubs in the league tonight, so take the under.