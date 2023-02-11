Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Warriors on Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers (25-31) will attempt to get back to winning ways when they face the Golden State Warriors (28-27) Saturday evening. The Lakers will likely have their new acquisitions in for this contest, and it’ll be interesting to see how they mesh with LA’s stars.

Anthony Davis is probable with a foot issue and LeBron James is questionable with an ankle injury, but the King is expected to play after sitting Thursday’s game. The Warriors are intact outside of Stephen Curry.

The Warriors are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 238.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +2

Even if it takes LA’s new players some time to get going, the roster is much better around Davis and James. The Warriors have played well in Curry’s absence but this Lakers team is desperate to start getting wins in a loaded Western Conference playoff picture. Golden State will be a tough challenge at home but James coming back in after some extended rest should bode well for the road team. Take the Lakers to cover and potentially win outright.

Over/Under: Over 238.5

Over the last five games, the Warriors rank second in scoring and the Lakers are sixth. LA’s new pieces should only help this team on the offensive end, while Golden State is the fifth-best scoring team at home this year. The Warriors have gone over in four straight games, while the Lakers have hit the over in two of the last three. Take the over Saturday night.