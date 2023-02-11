Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Kings on Saturday

The Dallas Mavericks (31-26) and Sacramento Kings (31-24) will meet again on the second night of a back-to-back set after playing Friday evening. The Mavericks won that contest 122-114 to extend their winning run to three games, while the Kings saw a two-game winning streak end.

Luka Doncic was expected to play for the Mavericks Friday but was scratched due to lingering heel soreness. We’ll see if he can suit up tonight. Malik Monk suffered an ankle injury in last night’s game for Sacramento, so his status is also up in the air.

The Kings are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 235.5.

Mavericks vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -1

Dallas already won outright Friday and could be getting Doncic back in the lineup tonight. The Mavericks could manage some workloads but Sacramento will also be doing the same. Dallas actually has a poor 8-20-2 ATS mark after a win, while the Kings are 13-10 ATS after a loss. On equal rest, the Mavericks are 13-18 ATS and the Kings are 17-8-1 ATS. Look for Sacramento to bounce back from last night’s loss with a win Saturday.

Over/Under: Under 235.5

These teams did go over this line in Friday’s game, and Sacramento has been one of the best offensive teams in the league. The Kings are actually 26-28-1 to the over but that’s largely due to how high their game totals have been set. The Mavericks, meanwhile, tend to go under more often. On the second night of a back-to-back, there will be some familiarity and fatigue on both sides. That should push this total under.