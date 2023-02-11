Has Chris Stapleton ever sung the National Anthem before this year’s Super Bowl? How long was it?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off Super Bowl 57 at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, but shortly prior to that country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the Star-Spangled Banner.

This will be the most watched national anthem of the year for two reasons. The most elementary reason is that the Super Bowl is the most watched program of the year and people will have it on TV ahead of kickoff.

The second reason is people have a little extra interest in the Super Bowl rendition of the national anthem. Sportsbooks will offer a variety of free pool and wagering opportunities connected to the length of the anthem. In the past, DraftKings Sportsbook has offered odds on whether the shortest scoring drive or the anthem will be longer. The book is not offering it this year, but you mind find other options in free pools you run with your friends.

Knowing that people will be paying particular attention to the anthem, there will plenty of fans researching Chris Stapleton’s anthem history. Most performers of the anthem in recent years have sung it publicly in at least one other situation. Oftentimes it’s an All-Star Game or another championship.

This year, it will be a lot more difficult to assess the singer’s history. In a search of YouTube and Google, there is no record of Chris Stapleton singing the anthem. Estimates on time for entertainment value have been set at approximately 2 minutes, 5 seconds.

Without video to compare against, we’re left looking at recent history of the anthem. Last year, Mickey Guyton sang the anthem in 1:50. The year prior, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church sang the anthem in 2:16. Dating back to Alicia Keys at Super Bowl 47, seven of the ten performances went over two minutes, but only three of those went over 2:04.

If you want to look back at country singers, there have been six anthem singers since 1993 that would qualify as country or country crossing over into pop. At Super Bowl 55, we had a split duo with Jazmine Sullivan bringing R&B and Eric Church bringing country and finishing at 2:16. Prior to that, the list includes the following:

SB51 — Luke Bryan: 2:04

SB44 — Carrie Underwood: 1:47

SB37 — The Chicks: 1:33

SB34 — Faith Hill: 2:00

SB27 — Garth Brooks: 1:27

Stapleton has some history belting out longer songs, but country singers have generally been on the quicker end on Super Bowl Sunday. It’s a lot more guess-work than normal this year, so best of luck!