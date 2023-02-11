Full undercard for Adam Azim vs. Santos Reyes junior welterweight fight

A battle of young undefeated fighters takes place as Adam Azim (7-0) and Santos Reyes (12-0) square off at the OVO Wembley Arena this Saturday, February 11. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on FITE.TV.

The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $9.99. Once you purchase access to the Azim vs. Reyes pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku. Ring walks for Azim vs. Reyes are expected at approximately 5 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

Azim is an ultra-talented junior welterweight who has some serious knockout power. The 20-year-old has been buzzing in the London fight scene and has won his last six fights by stoppage. He was named ‘2022 Prospect of the Year’ by Boxing News due to his impressive run all of last year.

Reyes represents Nicaragua, a Latin American boxing hotbed. Reyes also has no losses in his young career thus far. He currently holds the WBA Central American title and is coming off a standout decision win over Ricardo Cortez in December 2022. This, however, will be his first fight outside of Nicaragua and an obvious step up in competition.

Full Card for Adam Azim vs. Santos Reyes