Picks, predictions for Missouri vs. Tennessee on Saturday, February 11

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers look to bounce back from a shocking loss to Vanderbilt as they take on the Missouri Tigers in an SEC matchup on Saturday, February 11. The game will air at 6:00 p.m. ET on SECN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Missouri vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -12

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -740, Missouri +540

Mizzou (18-6, 6-5 SEC) is fresh off a win over South Carolina, marking their fourth win in five games. Despite their struggles on defense, Mizzou ranks ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, putting up 82 points per game (13th in the nation) on 48% shooting (26th in the nation) and averaging 17.1 assists per game (13th in the nation).

The Vols (19-5, 8-3 SEC) got shocked by Vanderbilt on a buzzer-beater, losing for the second time in the last three games. Tennessee ranks first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing opponents to score just 55 points per game (2nd in the nation). However, they average just 72 points per night on 43.2% shooting on the offensive side of the ball, which has bitten them in their recent losses and even in their all-too-close win over Auburn.

The Pick: Missouri +12

Tennessee has been struggling in this part of the season. Leaning on their defensive prowess only works if they’re able to put up some points on the other end of the court. Mizzou, on the other hand, has been on a roll, and as they bring one of the top-scoring offenses in the nation to the court, they should absolutely be able to cover this spread.