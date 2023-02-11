Picks, predictions for Clemson vs. North Carolina on Saturday, February 11

We have a high pressure ACC showdown in the Carolinas on Saturday as the Clemson Tigers hit the road to face the North Carolina Tar Heels at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Clemson vs. North Carolina odds

Spread: North Carolina -7

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: North Carolina -300, Clemson +250

Clemson (18-6, 10-3 ACC) has dropped two straight and are suddenly in a dogfight with Virginia and Pitt for first place in the league standings. The Tigers last fell to Miami in a 78-74 loss one week ago, a game where they gradually fell behind in the second half and couldn’t quite catch back up. PJ Hall led with 19 points and five rebounds in the loss.

North Carolina (15-9, 7-6 ACC) finds itself trending towards bubble territory after dropping three straight and last fell in a 92-85 shootout against Wake Forest on Tuesday. The Tar Heels trailed for virtually the entire game, shooting just 41% from the field and trailing by 26 at one point in the second half. Armando Bacot provided 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

The Pick: Clemson +7

Both teams have their backs against the wall and I expect them to put their best foot forward in this matchup. Clemson in particular has had a week to rest and prepare for this matchup and should make things interesting in the Dean Dome. Take the Tigers to cover as a road underdog.