Picks, predictions for Kentucky vs. Georgia on Saturday, February 11

Saturday’s SEC action will tip off with the Kentucky Wildcats heading south to face the Georgia Bulldogs at noon ET. The game will take place at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, GA, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kentucky vs. Georgia odds

Spread: Kentucky -8

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -345, Georgia +285

Kentucky (16-8, 7-4 SEC) had a six-game win streak in conference snapped on Tuesday, falling to Arkansas in an 88-73 home setback. The Wildcats couldn’t keep up in the second half as the Razorbacks shot an excellent 62.7% from the field and handed UK an ‘L’ at Rupp Arena. Cason Wallace put up 24 points and five assists in the loss.

Georgia (14-10, 4-7 SEC) has taken a nosedive with six losses in its last seven games and were just edged by lowly Ole Miss 78-74 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were actually leading for a bulk of the second half, but let their grip on the game slip away in the final minutes. The Rebels were able to drain their free throws down the stretch to seal the win. Braelen Bridges led the Dawgs with 26 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: Kentucky -8

Kentucky won the previous matchup between these two teams in an 85-71 rout on January 17. That kicked off Georgia’s free fall and I imagine a similar result for tonight’s matchup. Lay the points with the Cats on the road.