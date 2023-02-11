Picks, predictions for Arizona vs. Stanford on Saturday, February 11

The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats look to extend their seven-game winning streak as they take on the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, February 11 in a Pac-12 matchup. The game will air on ESPN2 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona vs. Stanford odds

Spread: Arizona -8.5

Over/Under: 151

Moneyline: Arizona -410, Stanford +330

Arizona (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12) remains just behind UCLA in Pac-12 standings and are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games. Sitting at eighth in both the NCAA NET rankings and the KenPom rankings, the Wildcats bring one of the best offenses in the country to the court. They put up 83.4 points per game (9th in the nation) and grab 41.2 boards per game (4th in the nation). Their defense is nothing shabby, either, ranking 35th in adjusted efficiency at KenPom.

Stanford (10-14, 4-9 Pac-12) is on a two-game losing streak, though they put up a respectable performance against Arizona State in their latest appearance. The Cardinal’s defense has kept them alive for much of this season as they allow opponents to score just 66.4 points on average, but they themselves put up 68.4 points per night. They’ve been able to grab recent wins over Oregon and Utah.

The Pick: Arizona -8.5

Stanford has been hitting a solid stride lately, but the talent mismatch here is going to prove too much to overcome. This Arizona team hasn’t just been beating opponents, it’s been rolling over them. I’ll take the Wildcats to cover.