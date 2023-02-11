Picks, predictions for Penn State vs. Maryland on Saturday, February 11

We have a Saturday afternoon Big Ten showdown inside of the Beltway as the Penn State Nittany Lions hit the road to battle the Maryland Terrapins at noon ET. The game will take place at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD, and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Penn State vs. Maryland odds

Spread: Maryland -8.5

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: Maryland -425, Penn State +340

Penn State (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) has dropped three straight games heading into this matchup and as a bubble team, it is quickly seeing its NCAA Tournament hopes slip way. The team last fell to Wisconsin in a 79-74 overtime loss on Wednesday, only notching three made baskets in the extra period. Jalen Pickett had 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in the loss.

Maryland (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten) had its four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, falling to Michigan State in a 63-58 setback. After erasing a nine-point halftime deficit, the Terrapins stayed close with the Spartans and were trailing by just two with 32 seconds left. However, MSU’s AJ Hoggard was able to drain his free throws on the other end to make it a two-score game and the Terps were not able to close the gap. Jahmir Young had 17 points and six assists in the loss.

The Pick: Maryland -8.5

Maryland has been excellent at home this season, posting a 10-3 record against the spread within its home confines of the Xfinity Center. With the exception of Tuesday’s setback, the Terps have been cruising as of late and so not want to bring the momentum to a halt as the regular season begins to wind down. Take Maryland to cover big at home.