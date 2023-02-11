Picks, predictions for Mississippi State vs. Arkansas on Saturday, February 11

We have a Saturday evening SEC showdown in the Ozarks as the Mississippi State Bulldogs hit the road to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR, and will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas odds

Spread: Arkansas -6.5

Over/Under: 128.5

Moneyline: Arkansas -275, Mississippi State +230

Mississippi State (16-8, 4-7 SEC) is picking up some momentum with four straight victories and were last triumphant over LSU in a 64-53 victory on Wednesday. The Bulldogs held control of this contest from the end of the first half onward and never let the Tigers get back within striking distance down the stretch. DJ Jeffries led State with 18 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Arkansas (17-7, 6-5 SEC) has picked up three straight victories heading into this game and last bullied Kentucky in an 88-73 road victory on Tuesday. The Razorbacks shot an excellent 62.7% from the field throughout the contest and that allowed for them to gradually build a lead in the second half. Ricky Council led the Hogs with 20 points in the victory.

The Pick: Mississippi State +6.5

These are two NCAA Tournament bubble teams on respective winning streaks and that should make for a compelling, close matchup. Both teams rank in the top 15 in defensive-adjusted efficiency and both sides will have to work to establish a rhythm on offense. For that, give me State to cover as a road underdog and make this a close matchup.