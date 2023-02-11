Picks, predictions for Utah State vs. San Jose State on Saturday, February 11

We have Saturday night action in the Mountain West to look forward to as the Utah State Aggies head west to the Bay Area to meet the San Jose Spartans at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, CA, and will air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Utah State vs. San Jose State odds

Spread: Utah State -6

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: Utah State -250, San Jose State +210

Utah State (19-6, 8-4 MWC) is trying to keep pace at the top of the league standings but was unable to pull off the upset of No. 25 San Diego State in a 63-61 loss on Wednesday. The Aggies stormed back from a 16-point deficit at halftime and managed to make it a one-point game with a minute remaining in the contest. However, they were only able to get one failed shot attempt off in the final minutes as the Aztecs escaped. Steven Ashworth had 18 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the loss.

San Jose State (14-10, 5-6 MWC) has been up and down in conference play for the last few weeks and fell to Fresno State in a 70-62 setback on Tuesday. The Spartans were trailing by one with 7:10 left in the action before a 9-1 run by the Bulldogs put them in a hole that they were unable to climb out of. Omari Moore led SJSU with 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

The Pick: Over 139.5

The last time these two teams locked up, Utah State won a 75-74 thriller on January 21. These are two offenses ranked in the top 70 in adjusted efficiency per KenPom and they’ve already proven that they can put up over 70 points with zero issues. Hammer the over for this one.