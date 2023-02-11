Picks, predictions for Colorado vs. Utah on Saturday, February 11

We have a Saturday night Rocky Mountain showdown in the Pac-12 as the Colorado Buffaloes hit the road to battle the Utah Utes at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, UT, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Colorado vs. Utah odds

Spread: Utah -4

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: Utah -175, Colorado +150

Colorado (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12) picked up a pair of victories over the Bay Area Pac-12 schools last weekend and last clobbered Stanford in an 84-62 rout on Sunday. The Buffaloes put this game to bed at the start of the second half as they outscored the Cardinal 22-4 in the first 10 minutes of the period. Tristan da Silva led the way with 25 points in the victory.

Utah (16-9, 9-5 Pac-12) split its games against the Bay Area schools last weekend, coming away with a 61-46 victory over last-place Cal on Sunday. The Utes got off to a sluggish start but took control of this game by the end of the first half. They managed to hold the Golden Bears to just 34% shooting from the field and limited them to just 22 points in the second half. Lazar Stefanovic provided 15 points and six assists in the victory.

The Pick: Utah -4

The defense has been the strong suit for both of these clubs throughout the season and Utah might ultimately have the advantage at home here. The Utes are holding opponents to just 43.2% shooting in effective field goal percentage, which is good for fourth in the nation in that category. That could present major problems for a Colorado team that is already mediocre from the field and it could have trouble finding enough offense to close the gap should it fall behind. Give me Utah to cover as a home favorite here.