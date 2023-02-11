Picks, predictions for Seton Hall vs. Villanova on Saturday, February 11

We have a Saturday night Big East showdown in Philly as the Seton Hall Pirates hit the road to meet the Villanova Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Seton Hall vs. Villanova odds

Spread: Villanova -5

Over/Under: 131

Moneyline: Villanova -205, Seton Hall +175

Seton Hall (15-10, 8-6 Big East) is coming off a 75-62 loss to Creighton on Wednesday and bracketology experts have the team missing the NCAA Tournament if the season were to end today. The Pirates hung tough with the Bluejays before withering down the stretch, scoring just seven points in the final 10 minutes of action. They were also completely blown off the boards, getting out-rebounded 35-16 for the entire evening. Al-Amir Dawes led with 19 points in the setback.

Villanova (11-13, 5-8 Big East) ended a three-game losing streak on Wednesday when knocking over DePaul in an 81-65 win. Trailing by nine midway through the first half, the Wildcats grabbed control of the contest by the end of the period and never looked back. They shot an excellent 51.6% from the field throughout the evening, including shooting 71.4% from two. Eric Dixon had 13 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the win.

The Pick: Seton Hall +5

Villanova’s victories in the conference have come against the weaker teams in the Big East as it has struggled against opponents ranked in the top 60 in KenPom. Seton Hall has the 17th-ranked defense in adjusted efficiency and it should present a bigger obstacle for Nova to overcome than DePaul on Wednesday. On top of this, the Pirates being on the road is somewhat offset by this game being played at the Wells Fargo Center and they will bring plenty of their own fans down from Newark. Take Seton Hall to cover.