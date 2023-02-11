Picks, predictions for Duke vs. Virginia on Saturday, February 11

The No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers will host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. The game will get started at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

My college basketball picks against the spread went into the weekend 8-3-1 over the last 12 bets. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Duke vs. Virginia odds

Spread: Virginia -6

Over/Under: 126

Moneyline: UVA -250, Duke +210

Virginia (18-4, 10-3 ACC) won eight of its last nine games including Tuesday’s 63-50 home victory over the NC State Wolfpack. Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor with five rebounds. The Cavaliers rate inside the top 25 in KenPom adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor.

Duke (17-7, 8-5 ACC) ended a three-game winning streak by getting hammered by the Miami Hurricanes 81-59 on the road Monday night. Dereck Lively II and Ryan Young tied for a team-high 11 points, and the Blue Devils could be without Dariq Whitehead, who missed the last four games with a leg injury. Duke rates 31st in adjusted defensive efficiency and 57th on the offensive end.

The Pick: Duke +6

The Blue Devils went down by double digits early in the blowout loss to the Hurricanes and never recovered. Duke should be fired up to get back on the floor following an embarrassing performance and will cover this number on the road. Virginia rates 361st in adjusted tempo, and the limited possessions should help keep Saturday’s game close.