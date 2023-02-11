Picks, predictions for Providence vs. St. John’s on Saturday, February 11

The No. 20 Providence Friars will hit the road for a matchup with the St. John’s Red Storm on Saturday afternoon. The game will get started at noon ET from Madison Square Garden and it will air on FOX.

My college hoops picks went into the weekend with an 8-3-1 record against the spread in the last 12 bets I gave out. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Providence vs. St. John’s odds

Spread: Providence -5

Over/Under: 151.5

Moneyline: Providence -215, STJ +185

Providence (18-6, 10-3 Big East) won four of its last five games and is coming off a 74-62 home win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday night. The Friars were led by Bryce Hopkins, who scored 17 points with six rebounds and four assists in the victory. Providence rates 20th in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency, and the defense is 58th on the defensive end.

St. John’s (14-11, 4-10 Big East) will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss after the Red Storm lost to the Butler Bulldogs 68-66 on the road Tuesday night. Posh Alexander scored 17 points with nine rebounds and six assists in the loss. St. John’s rates 89th overall in KenPom including 76th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 110th offensively. Second-leading scorer David Jones missed the last two games with a personal issue.

The Pick: Providence -5

The Friars have been a much better team this season, and will pull away from the Red Storm on Saturday afternoon. St. John’s rates third in adjusted tempo and with a higher number of possessions, Providence has an even greater chance to cover this number. This is especially the case if the Red Storm are without Jones once again as they need all the offense they can get.