Picks, predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State on Saturday, February 11

The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones will return home for a matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night. The game will get started at 6:00 p.m. ET from James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, and you can watch the Big 12 matchup on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: Iowa State -5

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Iowa State -255, Oklahoma State +215

Iowa State (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) lost three of its last four games including Wednesday’s 76-71 road loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones with a team-high 18 points with five rebounds and five assists. Iowa State rates ninth in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency, but it enters the day 68th on the offensive end.

Oklahoma State (15-9, 6-5 Big 12) will go for its fifth consecutive victory after knocking off the Texas Tech Red Raiders 71-68 at home on Wednesday night. Bryce Thompson led all scorers with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor. The Cowboys are also led by the defensive end of the floor where they’re eighth in adjusted efficiency, but their offense is 117th. The team’s top assists man Avery Anderson III is out indefinitely with a wrist injury.

The Pick: Under 135

Both programs are so much better on defense than they are offensively, and I cannot recommend anything other than the under in this spot. Possessions will be lower than usual considering Iowa State rates 310th in adjusted tempo, so there’s a lot to love about the under on Saturday night.