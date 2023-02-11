Picks, predictions for Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, February 11

The No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats will hit the road for a matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday night. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, and can be seen on ESPN+.

My college basketball bets went into the weekend 8-3-1 in my last 12 picks against the spread. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech odds

Spread: K-State, pk

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: KSU -110, TTU -110

Kansas State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) ended a two-game skid in Tuesday night’s 82-61 home win over the TCU Horned Frogs. Markquis Nowell scored a game-high 18 points with seven assists as the Wildcats move into a four-way tie for second place in the Big 12. KSU rates 20th overall in KenPom with an adjusted defensive efficiency at 22nd, while the Wildcats check in at 37th on the offensive end.

Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10 Big 12) lost 10 of its last 12 contests and is coming off a 71-68 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday night. The Red Raiders were led by Jaylon Tyson, who put up 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor. Fardaws Aimaq missed the last five games but is still day-to-tday, while third-leading scorer Pop Isaacs missed four in a row and will be out for this one. Texas Tech rates 69th overall in KenPom, and it’s rated around that area in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor.

The Pick: Texas Tech, pk

The Red Raiders played consecutive road contests, but they’re a strong bet returning home in this spot. The Wildcats should be feeling confident after a strong performance in a top-20 matchup, but a 1-10 team in conference play is the perfect team to overlook. Texas Tech knocked off a top-15 Iowa State Cyclones team last week, and don’t be surprised if the Red Raiders pull off another win as spoilers on Saturday night.