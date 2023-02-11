Picks, predictions for Kansas vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, February 11

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks travel to Norman to take on the rival Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon. Tip off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds

Spread: Kansas -3

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Kansas -150, Oklahoma +130

Kansas (19-5, 7-4) just got out of a gauntlet in which they played top-17 teams in five of six games. The only non-top-17 team they played? Kentucky. The Jayhawks went 3-3 in that stretch and come in winners of three out of four. Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick have formed a dynamic duo in Lawrence, averaging a combined 35.2 points per game. KU has struggled to find scoring balance, though; they rank just sixth in the Big 12 in points per game.

Oklahoma (12-12, 2-9) scored by far its biggest win of the season two weeks ago, a 93-69 blowout win over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Since then: 0-3 with three double-digit losses. Grant Sherfield has been the lone bright spot for the Big 12’s worst offense as the Sooners have struggled to keep pace with faster paced teams. OU will have to force Kansas into playing a half-court game to have a chance at the upset.

The Pick: Under 141.5

Home conference games are tough, and while Kansas should take care of business, the under is the safer bet. Kansas is comfortable playing a half-court game if it comes to it, and with the Sooners’ inconsistent offense, the most likely way this goes over is if OU’s defense totally falls apart, allowing Kansas to hang a 90-spot on them.