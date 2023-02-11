Picks, predictions for Indiana vs. Michigan on Saturday, February 11

The No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines will jockey for position near the top of the Big Ten standings on Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Indiana vs. Michigan odds

Spread: Indiana +2.5

Over/Under: 149

Moneyline: Michigan -140, Indiana +120

Indiana (17-7, 8-5) is riding high coming off a pair of ranked home wins over No. 1 Purdue and No. 24 Rutgers. The Hoosiers have won seven of eight overall and are playing their best basketball of the season. Predictably, everything has centered around F Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 19.8 points per game, third-best in the conference. His presence inside allows IU’s outside shooters space, which has turned them into the conference’s No. 2 scoring offense, averaging 77.1 points per game.

Michigan (14-10, 8-5) is a sterling 10-3 at home with two of those losses coming to No. 8 Virginia and No. 1 Purdue. They’re a different team in Ann Arbor; they are just 2-4 in true road games. The battle between Hunter Dickinson and Jackson-Davis could be decisive; expect both teams to run their offenses through the post. The Wolverines haven’t lost to the Hoosiers at home since 2016.

The Pick: Indiana +2.5

The Hoosiers will buck the trend and top the Wolverines in a tough-fought road conference game because they have a more dynamic offense and are playing their best basketball of the season right now. One late possession could easily tip the scales in this game but go with the more talented bunch who is red hot.