Picks, predictions for UCLA vs. Oregon on Saturday, February 11

The No. 7 UCLA Bruins are in for some Pac-12 After Dark action as they travel to Eugene, Ore. to take on the Oregon Ducks Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UCLA vs. Oregon odds

Spread: UCLA -2.5

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: UCLA -140, Oregon +120

UCLA (20-4, 11-2) has won three straight games after back-to-back losses to Arizona and USC in January. The Bruins’ recent success has been anchored by its defense which has allowed just 53.3 points per game during its three-game winning streak. UCLA has depended upon balanced scoring and clutch shooting down the stretch to be on the borderline of a No. 1 tournament seed.

Oregon (15-10, 9-5) is always a scrappy bunch at home where they are 11-4 this season. They too have been solid defensively as of late, allowing 71 or fewer points in six of their last seven contests. With the exception of Will Richardson who can get hot, the Ducks don’t have anyone who can carry them offensively, which may make it difficult to keep up with the Bruins, even if this game turns into a half-court chess match.

The Pick: Under 133.5

Even though 133.5 is a pretty low number, it’s still a great one for the under this game. UCLA has been otherworldly defensively and the Ducks don’t have enough weapons on offense to string together several strong possessions. This feels like a game that will stall in the ’60s with the Ducks making it interesting at home.