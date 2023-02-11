Picks, predictions for West Virginia vs. Texas on Saturday, February 11

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns host the West Virginia Mountaineers at noon ET on Saturday as they look to keep racking up wins and building their No. 1 seed resume. You can catch the game on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

West Virginia vs. Texas odds

Spread: Texas -6.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Texas -275, West Virginia +230

West Virginia (15-9, 4-7) got off to a rough start in conference play, but has been dialed in lately. The Mountaineers have won four of five since losing to the Longhorns, 79-71, at home. WVU has had to rely on a balanced scoring attack to rack up 77.5 points per game, third-best in the conference, to make up for their conference-worst defense, which gives up 69.2 points per contest.

Texas (19-5, 8-3) is coming off four straight games, three on the road, in which they faced a top-14 team. The Longhorns split those four contests, going 2-2. Their 79.4 points per game top the conference around a balanced scoring attack focused around star guard Marcus Carr, who averages 17 points per game. Texas is very much on the edge of No. 1 seed territory for tournament time, and they will have to take care of business at home to keep that status.

The Pick: Texas -6.5

While the Mountaineers have certainly played better lately, this is the Longhorns’ first game against a team ranked outside the top 14 in two and a half weeks. Especially playing at home, look for Texas to get out to an early lead and do what they need to do against an inferior opponent as they seek a No. 1 seed come March.