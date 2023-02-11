Picks, predictions for Baylor vs. TCU on Saturday, February 11

The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs welcome the No. 14 Baylor Bears to town on Saturday as each tries to break from the middle of the pack and head toward the top of the Big 12 standings. Tip off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and you can catch it on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Baylor vs. TCU odds

Spread: TCU -1

Over/Under: 151

Moneyline: Baylor -135, TCU +115

Baylor (18-6, 7-4) has proven an ability to win in a variety of ways. In just the last couple of weeks, they’ve won while scoring as few as 62 points and as many as 89. Typically, though, the Bears are one of the stronger offensive teams in the conference. Keyonte George (17.5), Adam Flagler (15.4), and L.J. Cryer (14.0) all rank top 12 in the Big 12 in points per game. The Bears would love nothing more than to force TCU to play up-tempo and turn this game into a shootout.

TCU (17-7, 6-5) looked like the toast of the conference after destroying the Kansas Jayhawks on the road, 83-60, three weeks ago, but have looked mortal since. The Horned Frogs have lost three of five since with all three losses coming on the road. Saturday, they get a little home cooking. The Horned Frogs allow just 66.6 points per game, good for third best in the conference while boasting the conference’s second-leading scorer in Mike Miles Jr. (18.1).

The Pick: Over 151

While TCU’s defense has been good overall, they have faltered a bit lately, allowing nearly 79 points per game over their last four contests. Baylor, meanwhile, averages 79 points per game, second-best in the conference. Their trio of scorers will give them plenty of options as they try to speed up the tempo on TCU. If they’re successful in doing so, this game will become a shootout and easily top 151.