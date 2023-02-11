Picks, predictions for Alabama vs. Auburn on Saturday, February 11

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers renew their rivalry on the hardwood at 2 p.m. ET Saturday. You can catch all the action on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Alabama vs. Auburn odds

Spread: Alabama -2

Over/Under: 155

Moneyline: Alabama -135, Auburn +115

Alabama (21-3, 11-0) got blown out 93-69 on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners, but has rattled off three straight wins, Vanderbilt, LSU, and Florida, some of the middle-to-bottom teams of the SEC. The Tide will put face much stiffer upcoming tests as they get Auburn followed by No. 6 Tennessee on February 15. Alabama doesn’t mind playing away from home; they are 7-1 in true road games this season.

Auburn (17-7, 7-4) is ice cold having lost four of its last five games. Gone are the days of their dynamic guard play; they’ve had to scratch and claw for victories this season. Their recent 46-43 loss to No. 6 Tennessee looks more like a football score. The good news for the Tigers is that they are 11-1 at home compared to 4-5 on the road. Thus, home-court advantage should certainly have some impact here.

The Pick: Alabama -2

Despite the tough road environment, Alabama simply has the scorers to weather the storm against an Auburn team who, with the exception of Tennessee, has struggled to keep opposing teams off the scoreboard. The Tide score 83.7 points per game, tops in the SEC. Forward Brandon Miller leads the conference in scoring. Auburn will keep it close, but Bama will pull away down the stretch.