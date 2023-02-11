Picks, predictions for No. 21 UConn vs. No. 23 Creighton on Saturday, February 11

Saturday’s Big East schedule will feature a matchup that will have a big impact on the league standings as the No. 21 UConn Huskies hit the road to face the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE, and will air on Fox.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UConn vs. Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -4.5

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: Creighton -190, UConn +160

UConn (19-6, 8-6 Big East) has started to recover from its January swoon with three straight victories and last took down Marquette in a big 87-72 win on Tuesday. The Huskies stormed out the gate in this one and never trailed, burying 12 threes in an offensive explosion. They also dominated on the glass, doubling up the Golden Eagles 48-24 for the night. Tristen Newton dropped a triple-double in the win, putting up 12 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Creighton (16-8, 10-3 Big East) has rattled off seven straight victories and is squarely in the mix for the regular season league title. The team last put down Seton Hall in a 75-62 win on Wednesday, a game where it held the Pirates to just seven points in the final 10 minutes of action. Baylor Scheierman led the Bluejays with 19 points and nine rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Under 142.5

This is a battle between two top 10 teams in KenPom and poses to be one of the better matchups on the entire college basketball schedule for Saturday. UConn has excelled offensively and a huge part has been due to draining at least 10 threes in three of its last four games. I think Creighton will lock in to prevent that from happening and will turn this into a defensive struggle at home. Take the under.