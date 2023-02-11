Adam Azim vs. Santos Reyes fight time, live stream, more for junior welterweight bout

Two junior welterweights face off this weekend as Adam Azim (7-0) and Santos Reyes (12-0) are set to clash at the OVO Wembley Arena on Saturday, February 11. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on FITE.TV.

How to watch Adam Azim vs. Santos Reyes

The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $9.99. Once you purchase access to the Azim vs. Reyes pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku. Ring walks for Aziz vs. Reyes are expected at approximately 5 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

Fighter history

Azim is a young professional who possesses some real deal knockout power. The 20-year-old has won his last six fights by KO or TKO and capped off an outstanding 2022 by being named ‘Young Fighter of the Year’ by BBC Sport. He now has his sights on world title contention and a victory this Saturday will certainly put the boxing world on notice.

Reyes comes into this bout without a loss on his record and earned the WBA Central American title after a convincing decision win in December 2022. He’ll have to shake off some potential nerves as this will be his first fight outside of his home country of Nicaragua. Reyes will be the underdog, but is looking to emerge victorious and shock the London crowd.

Full card for Adam Azim vs. Santos Reyes