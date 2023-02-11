Adam Azim vs. Santos Reyes: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

A pair of junior welterweights will settle the score this Saturday, February 11 as buzzing phenom Adam Aziz (7-0) takes on Santos Reyes (13-0) at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

Aziz is coming off an impressive 2022, where he recorded five stoppage wins in dominating fashion. His style has been recognized by BBC Sport and Boxing News, each giving him distinctions as the next best lightweight prospect in boxing. In his last bout, he defeated Rylan Charlton in just two rounds. He looks to continue his streak this weekend in front of his hometown fans at the OVO Arena.

Reyes is a respected prospect as well, hailing from Nicaragua. He has won all twelve of his contests and will be fighting for the first time outside of his hometown. He is looking to spoil the homecoming of Aziz and land a major upset. Reyes has earned 3 KOs in his career and has proven he can win in a number of ways.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

