 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 32

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC for Saturday’s match against Wealdstone.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sheffield United v Wrexham: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay
Phil Parkinson, manager of Wrexham, looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Sheffield United and Wrexham at Bramall Lane on February 07, 2023 in Sheffield, England.
Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 32 Saturday. The team will look to bounce back from a tough loss in the FA Cup replay against Sheffield United with a win over Wealdstone. Here’s how fans can check out the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Altrincham

Date: Saturday, February 11
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are three points behind Notts County in the standings but have two games in hand on the National League leaders. The winner of the league automatically gets promoted, so that’s something Wrexham will want to achieve. The team has not lost a league game since October 4.

Wealdstone managed to grab a 0-0 draw with Wrexham the last time these teams met. They currently sit in 10th place but can potentially jump all the way up to sixth place with a win depending on other results.

More From DraftKings Nation